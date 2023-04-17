The sports category has moved to a new website.
JAMB extends direct entry registration till April 28

News Agency Of Nigeria

JAMB says the consideration does not in any way include candidates awaiting Cambridge Certificates as “Awaiting Results” would not be accepted.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar. (Punch)
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the closing date for the 2023 Direct Entry (DE) registration by one week.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by the board’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, after the board’s management meeting.

Benjamin said that the DE registration exercise, which commenced on Monday, March 20, 2023, and billed to end on Thursday, April 20, 2023, had been extended by one week starting from Friday, April 21, 2023.

According to him, the extension was partly to give all holders of Cambridge A/Level Certificates, who were unable to register for the exercise on account of some issues associated with the verification of their certificates another opportunity to do so.

He said it would as well accommodate others, who wish to register but were unable to do so within the stipulated time.

"It should be noted that in its bid to ensure the Cambridge A/L Certificate is onboarded in the verification process, the British Council is partnering with the board.

"And as such would be providing a verification portal for the seamless verification of its Cambridge Certificates as obtained with other categories of A/Level certificates.

"It is this provision of a verification portal by the Council that informed the board’s decision to reconsider its earlier stand on non-inclusion of Cambridge certificate for DE registration.

"Consequently, all holders of Cambridge Certificates, who desire to register for the 2023 Direct Entry, can now proceed to any of the board’s offices nearest to them to register for the exercise,” he said.

Benjamin added that the consideration does not in any way include candidates awaiting Cambridge Certificates as “Awaiting Results” would not be accepted.

"It would be recalled that the board, after series of discoveries of falsification of A/Level results, modified its DE registration platform to ensure, among others, that only certificates with verifiable processes are allowed as entry requirements for the DE exercise.

"To streamline the process, the board had also published a number of certificates that are allowed for DE registration which had, hitherto, excluded the Cambridge Certificate.

"It was against this backdrop that the British Council had dispatched a high-level delegation, which met with the management of the board to explore the possibility of establishing a credible verification platform for its Cambridge A/L Certificates.

"And by so doing, curb incidences of falsification of results as being experienced with many other A/L certificates approved as part of DE entry requirements,” Benjamin said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

