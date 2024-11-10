ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I've forgiven my opponents - MC Oluomo says after emerging NURTW national president

Nurudeen Shotayo

Oluomo urged the NURTW members to remain committed to the preservation of the union.

Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo [Nairaland]
Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo [Nairaland]

Recommended articles

Oluomo emerged after contesting as the sole candidate in the election, which was held at the union's zonal secretariat along the Osogbo/Ikirun road in Osun State on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

The former NURTW Lagos chapter chairman was returned elected by delegates from the four South-West states of Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, and Ekiti.

The delegates also elected Tajudeen Agbede as vice president while Akeem Adeosun was chosen as trustee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Held during the union's quadrennial delegate conference, the election was monitored and observed by the acting national president of the transport group, Aliyu Issa-Ore.

In his address to delegates, Issa-Ore noted that NURTW's constitution stipulates that the zone permitted to fill the national president's position would elect its preferred candidate and present them to the national body.

For his part, the acting NURTW president, represented by Adedamola Salam, head of finance at the national headquarters in Abuja, said the South-West zone has fulfilled the body's constitutional requirement in electing Oluomo as president.

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo (Gistpad)
Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo (Gistpad) Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after taking the oath of office, Oluomo said he's forgiven everyone who has offended him and sought forgiveness from those he offended.

He urged the NURTW members to remain committed to the preservation of the union.

“I have forgiven everyone who has offended me, and I hope those I have offended will forgive me as well.

“This is our union, and we must be committed to preserving it. We will not allow anyone to destroy our means of livelihood,” he said.

In 2022, the national body suspended Akinsanya citing alleged misconduct, insubordination and incitement but the suspension was lifted in 2023.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Coast clear for Okonjo-Iweala to retain DG role as WTO confirms no opposition

Coast clear for Okonjo-Iweala to retain DG role as WTO confirms no opposition

I've forgiven my opponents - MC Oluomo says after emerging NURTW national president

I've forgiven my opponents - MC Oluomo says after emerging NURTW national president

Nigerians need to seek forgiveness from God to overcome economic hardship - Oluwo

Nigerians need to seek forgiveness from God to overcome economic hardship - Oluwo

Avoid the temptation to japa - Tinubu tells Nigerian graduates

Avoid the temptation to japa - Tinubu tells Nigerian graduates

Demolition: VDM, Adeyanju's protest designed to cause rift between Tinubu, Wike - Group

Demolition: VDM, Adeyanju's protest designed to cause rift between Tinubu, Wike - Group

Tinubu off to Saudi Arabia to attend Joint Arab-Islamic Summit

Tinubu off to Saudi Arabia to attend Joint Arab-Islamic Summit

Biden, Trump set for rare direct encounter at White House this week

Biden, Trump set for rare direct encounter at White House this week

11 confirmed dead, 50 others still trapped in landslide in western Cameroon

11 confirmed dead, 50 others still trapped in landslide in western Cameroon

Zamfara govt given 5-day ultimatum to rescue students stranded in Cyprus

Zamfara govt given 5-day ultimatum to rescue students stranded in Cyprus

Pulse Sports

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Minister of Women Affairs visits detained minors

Tinubu orders AGF to review cases of detained #EndBadGovernance minors - Minister

FG proposes ₦341bn for emergency road repair, bridge repair nationwide [NAN]

FG proposes ₦341bn for emergency road repair, bridge repair nationwide

Only God, not political leaders, can save Nigeria from economic Challenges - Cleric

Only God, not political leaders, can save Nigeria from economic challenges - Cleric

President Bola Tinubu has continued to push for the new 'Tax Reform Bill'. [Getty Images]

Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' set to boost economic growth - Here’s how