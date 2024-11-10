I've forgiven my opponents - MC Oluomo says after emerging NURTW national president

Oluomo emerged after contesting as the sole candidate in the election, which was held at the union's zonal secretariat along the Osogbo/Ikirun road in Osun State on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

The former NURTW Lagos chapter chairman was returned elected by delegates from the four South-West states of Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, and Ekiti.

The delegates also elected Tajudeen Agbede as vice president while Akeem Adeosun was chosen as trustee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Held during the union's quadrennial delegate conference, the election was monitored and observed by the acting national president of the transport group, Aliyu Issa-Ore.

In his address to delegates, Issa-Ore noted that NURTW's constitution stipulates that the zone permitted to fill the national president's position would elect its preferred candidate and present them to the national body.

For his part, the acting NURTW president, represented by Adedamola Salam, head of finance at the national headquarters in Abuja, said the South-West zone has fulfilled the body's constitutional requirement in electing Oluomo as president.

Pulse Nigeria

Oluomo extends olive branch to opponents

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after taking the oath of office, Oluomo said he's forgiven everyone who has offended him and sought forgiveness from those he offended.

He urged the NURTW members to remain committed to the preservation of the union.

“I have forgiven everyone who has offended me, and I hope those I have offended will forgive me as well.

“This is our union, and we must be committed to preserving it. We will not allow anyone to destroy our means of livelihood,” he said.