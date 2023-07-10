ADVERTISEMENT
'NURTW South-West zone ready to reconcile, unite' – Elder

News Agency Of Nigeria

The elder appeals to groups to forgive one another and assures them that all lost states will be regained and repositioned accordingly.

NURTW (Credit: Vanguard)

An elder of the union in the zone, Chief Yemi Ogunfiade, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The move to reconcile member states is necessary. The union lost five states out of six states in the South West to parks management Committees.

”This has made the union to lose recognition in the zone I am representing.

‘’The vote of no confidence passed on the National President of the union, Tajudeen Baruwa at the southwest zonal headquarter of the of union in Osogbo by the elders and past leaders stands unchanged.

‘’The union decided that Tajudeen Agbede should represent the zone and complete the four years, that has been allocated to the southwest,’’ he said.

Ogunfiade also a pioneer of NURTW said that Agbede has been nominated to represent southwest at the forthcoming convention in August. He appealed to the other five zones of the union throughout the nation to forgive,” assuring that all lost states would be regained and repositioned accordingly.

NAN reports the Lagos chapter of the union withdraw its membership of the national union, following the suspension of Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, chairman of the Lagos chapter of the union, indefinitely over alleged misconduct, insubordination and incitement.

The indefinite suspension of MC Oluomo was contained in a letter signed by Kabiru Yau, general secretary of the NURTW and dated March 9, 2022.

Following the suspension, Akinsanya announced the pulling out of Lagos state chapter of the NURTW from the national body and called on the state government to take over the parks and garages in line with its white paper on Transport Union activities 2004.

News Agency Of Nigeria

