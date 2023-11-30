MC Oluomo secures second term as NURTW Lagos Chairman

The election took place during the 10th Quadrennial State Delegates Conference held at the state union secretariat in Agege on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Akinsanya, alongside Alhaji Sulyman Ojora as Deputy Chairman, and Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle (Sego) as Treasurer, along with 28 other executive members, were elected unopposed.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by Adejare Kembi, Principal of Excel Practitioners, in the presence of several dignitaries, including Acting National President Alhaji Aliyu Issa Ore, former National Secretary Kabiru Ado Yau, and officials from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Expressing gratitude, MC Oluomo thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the national body of the union, and other stakeholders for their support during challenging times. He particularly commended the loyalty and perseverance of the union members in the state.

In his address, MC Oluomo pledged to provide more assistance to union members and affirmed his commitment to continuing the reform policies that have positively impacted union activities in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by a Director in the State Ministry of Transportation, Lateef Tiamiyu, commended the re-election of MC Oluomo, praising his leadership qualities and transformative initiatives within the union.

The governor urged NURTW members to align with government policies and shun violence, stating that the days of violent leadership changes were gone.

Eshomounu Itemoagbo, Controller of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Lagos Office, described MC Oluomo as a leader moving in the right direction. He lauded MC Oluomo's employment of over 123 graduates in various union units and assured continued partnership to boost employment within the union.

