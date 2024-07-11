ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

It's the handwork of impostors - ESIRS alerts public to fake tax receipts

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman disclosed that the plot is aimed at defrauding taxpayers in Enugu State by impersonation of the organisation.

Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (ESIRS) [GMT News]
Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (ESIRS) [GMT News]

Recommended articles

Emmanuel Nnamani, the Executive Chairman of ESIRS, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Enugu. Nnamani said the printed notice for Capital Gains Tax dated July 2, requesting taxpayers to pay into personal accounts was not an official communication from the organisation.

The chairman disclosed that the plot was aimed at defrauding taxpayers in Enugu State by impersonation of the organisation.

According to him, the statement became necessary to expose fraudulent imposters claiming to be working for ESIRS by issuing fake notices and receipts with a falsified letter paper, receipts and others targeting the Nsukka axis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ESIRS condemned such malicious act and warned against any form of fraudulent scheme in Nsukka or any part of the state targeted at extorting money from the masses”.

Nnamani debunked issuing fake Capital Gain Tax notices to Nsukka residents, saying it was the handwork of impostors. He encouraged the public to report all imposters or any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

“Kindly discard any letterhead, receipt and individual directing you to pay to an individual account. Be cautious, send this message to friends and family.

“ESIRS announces a new fraud scheme in Nsukka targeted at extorting money from the masses and encourages the public to report all imposters or any suspicious activity to law enforcement,” he advised.

He further revealed that every payment of state Internal Generated Revenue must be made into the State account in any commercial bank using PayDirect, Remita, eTranzact, Flutterwave or pay online at www.irs.en.gov.ng.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I am not fearing' - Phrank Shaibu schools minister after spoken English error during ₦1.5bn probe

'I am not fearing' - Phrank Shaibu schools minister after spoken English error during ₦1.5bn probe

It's the handwork of impostors - ESIRS alerts public to fake tax receipts

It's the handwork of impostors - ESIRS alerts public to fake tax receipts

Tinubu’s historic efforts to transform Kwara’s agricultural landscape - AbdulRazaq

Tinubu’s historic efforts to transform Kwara’s agricultural landscape - AbdulRazaq

12 primary school children burnt beyond recognition in bus accident

12 primary school children burnt beyond recognition in bus accident

Customs sells seized petrol to Nigerians for ₦180 per litre

Customs sells seized petrol to Nigerians for ₦180 per litre

Lagos needs more than 30,000 new doctors to care for residents

Lagos needs more than 30,000 new doctors to care for residents

Tinubu’s Aide-De-Camp becomes King of Ilemona

Tinubu’s Aide-De-Camp becomes King of Ilemona

You’ve been caged  —  Ndume accuses Tinubu of doing nothing about food scarcity

You’ve been caged  —  Ndume accuses Tinubu of doing nothing about food scarcity

Tiktoker gets 6 years in jail for insulting President Museveni, First Family

Tiktoker gets 6 years in jail for insulting President Museveni, First Family

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Protesting youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue, says official [Vanguard News]

Angry youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue over bandit attacks

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu will inaugurate 1000-km Sokoto-Badagry coastal highway in August

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

18 months after Governor Dapo Abiodun commissioned Agbara Fire Service Station amid fanfare, the station remains inoperative.

18 months after inauguration, Agbara Fire Station stays locked without equipment