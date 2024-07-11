It's the handwork of impostors - ESIRS alerts public to fake tax receipts

Emmanuel Nnamani, the Executive Chairman of ESIRS, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Enugu. Nnamani said the printed notice for Capital Gains Tax dated July 2, requesting taxpayers to pay into personal accounts was not an official communication from the organisation.

The chairman disclosed that the plot was aimed at defrauding taxpayers in Enugu State by impersonation of the organisation.

According to him, the statement became necessary to expose fraudulent imposters claiming to be working for ESIRS by issuing fake notices and receipts with a falsified letter paper, receipts and others targeting the Nsukka axis.

“The ESIRS condemned such malicious act and warned against any form of fraudulent scheme in Nsukka or any part of the state targeted at extorting money from the masses”.

Nnamani debunked issuing fake Capital Gain Tax notices to Nsukka residents, saying it was the handwork of impostors. He encouraged the public to report all imposters or any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

“Kindly discard any letterhead, receipt and individual directing you to pay to an individual account. Be cautious, send this message to friends and family.

“ESIRS announces a new fraud scheme in Nsukka targeted at extorting money from the masses and encourages the public to report all imposters or any suspicious activity to law enforcement,” he advised.