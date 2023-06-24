It’s our desire to provide every customer in South East with metre – EEDC

Chrghade said this in Nsukka on Saturday during an EEDC/customer engagement for Enugu North Senatorial District customers.

He said if every customer has a metre it would help the company to ensure that all customers pay for energy consumed without any complaint.

“It’s the desire of EEDC for every customer to have either a prepaid or postpaid metre, as this will make it possible and easier for every customer to pay for every energy consumed without complaining of high monthly bill estimation.

“This will also help us have a smooth relationship with our customers as well as save the company the cost of going around asking the customers to pay their monthly bills.

“Prepaid or postpaid metre is free because any amount a customer pays to get it from EEDC, is repaid to the customer through his/her electricity recharge,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who was represented by Mr. Emeka Eze, the Manager, Corporate Affairs in EEDC South East, said that the aim of having customer engagement from time to time was to update customers on the activities of the company as well as listen to their complaints and know how to address them.

“We value our customers because without them there will be no EEDC, that is why we created the forum to interface with them and ascertain how best to serve them.

“Customers who are paying their bills as at when due are helping EEDC to serve them better, but those who are not paying their bills regularly are frustrating our commitment to serve customers better,” he said.

The MD explained that, as EEDC sometimes disconnect customers who don’t pay their bills, the same way the generating company that supplies EEDC energy disconnects the company if we failed to pay.

“Know it that every electricity you consume as a customer is paid for by EEDC, so paying your bill regularly will enable us to buy energy again from the generating company,” he said.

Chorghade commended customers in Nsukka district for their massive turnout for the interactive engagement, demonstrating the cordial relationship between customers in the area and EEDC.

Speaking, Kingsley Oba, the Business Manager, EEDC, Nsukka District Office, thanked the customers for attending the engagement.

Oba reiterated the commitment of the company in ensuring quality services to their customer.

“EEDC is always committed to serving its customers better by ensuring quality service at all times.

“We urge our customers not to hesitate to bring their complaints to our office as we have the required manpower to address them,” he said.

The district manager commended the management of EEDC in South East for their commitment to customer satisfaction and good working relationship.

Earlier, Dr. Frances Iwu, Head, Safety and Environment in EEDC, expressed concern over the rising cases of vandalising transformers and other electricity equipment in South East.

Iwu urged communities to ensure adequate surveillance on all EEDC installations in their areas.

“It is necessary for you to protect this equipment, because once they are vandalized, it will put the entire area in darkness as well as take time before it will be replaced,” he said.

The safety manager gave customers some safety tips to avoid electrocution and other electrical dangers in their houses and environment.