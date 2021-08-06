RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

‘It’s a calamity’, Arewa Youths want FG to ban Big Brother Naija show

Authors:

bayo wahab

The President of the Arewa Youths Advisory Forum says a lot of people watch the show to see acts of immorality.

Big Brother Naija Housemates (BBN)

The Arewa Youths Advisory Forum has described the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija as a calamity and an act of immorality that ‘should not be encouraged.’

The National President of the forum, Yerima Shettima while addressing journalists on Friday, August 6, 2021, called on the Federal Government to ban the show.

Shetima said the show is made to look like a blue film, adding that a lot of people watch it to see acts of immorality.

He said, “It’s a calamity for me; I never believed in BBNaija and I don’t think it’s fair because the show is an act of immorality. Such a spectacle should not be encouraged.

“I have often said that this show encourages immorality and that the Nigerian government should ban it. It should not be allowed to be broadcast in our country.

“You see, a lot of people are watching to see acts of immorality, these sexual things flaunting their nudity, and they made it look like a ‘blue film’, so that is to be discouraged.

“I urge true lovers of the country to join hands and draw the government’s attention to the implication of this program which should be discouraged.”

Big Brother Naija is a popular reality TV show in Nigeria, and the ongoing season six edition of the show, Shine Ya Eye, is currently one of the most talked-about subjects in the country.

