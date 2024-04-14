ADVERTISEMENT
It could harm your reproductive system - NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to ban on Dex Soap

The notification is contained in a public alert with No. 012/2024, signed by NAFDAC Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, and issued to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

“The product does not comply with the regulation of cosmetic products; it also contains Butyphenyl Methylpropional (BMHCA), which is prohibited in cosmetic products due to its risk of harming the reproductive system.

“It also causes harm to the health of unborn children and may cause skin sensitisation.

“It is as a result of the defective nature of the product that the EU banned it.

“The products are not in the NAFDAC database; importers, distributors, retailers and consumers are to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain,” she said,

Adeyeye called on marketers and consumers to avoid the importation, distribution, sale and use of the product, saying that the product’s authenticity and physical condition must be carefully checked.

She called on members of the public in possession of the product to discontinue sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

The NAFDAC boss advised healthcare professionals and consumers to report any suspicion of adverse reactions or substandard and falsified regulated products to the nearest NAFDAC office at 0800-162-3322 or via email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng.

She also encouraged healthcare professionals and patients to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of the product, to the nearest NAFDAC office.

