The Nigerian Army has announced the death of nine key online media personalities working for Boko Haram faction, the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP).

In a statement released by the Army on Monday, June 10, 2019, it revealed that the nine worked to maintain an online presence for the terrorist group.

"The terrorist group is known for its online media propaganda and quest to maintain a virtual caliphate.

"The annihilation of members of its media team further confirms that the NA has decimated the group and they no longer have freedom of action," the Army said.

The names of the deceased are Abu Hurayra al-Barnawi, Ali al-Ghalam al-Kajiri, Abu Musab Muhammed Mustafa al-Maiduguri, Abu Abdullah Ali al-Barnawi, Abu Musa al-Camerooni, Ahmed al-Muhajir, Abu Ali al-Bamawi, Abu Khubayb bin Ahmed al-Barnawi, and Abu al-Qa'qa' al-Maiduguri.

Since the group's insurgency escalated in 2009, Boko Haram has killed around 30,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

Even though the powers of the Abubakar Shekau-led main faction of Boko Haram has been on the wane in the past couple of years, ISWAP, which broke off in 2016, has grown in influence and carried out several savage attacks on military bases last year.