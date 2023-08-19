ADVERTISEMENT
Isese Day: Adeleke declares Monday public holiday in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The state government wishes Isese adherents a peaceful and rewarding celebration.

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.
Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

This is contained in a statement issued by Kolapo Alimi, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, on Saturday in Osogbo.

“I have the honour and privilege to convey the compliment and best wishes Gov. Adeleke to all traditional religion worshippers in the state on the occasion of 2023 Isese Day celebrations slated for Sunday.

“As a government that promotes oneness, unity and religious harmony between the practitioners of different religions in the state, the governor has approved Monday a public holiday in the state.

“While congratulating all traditional religion worshippers and wishing them happy celebrations, the governor also implore them to make the occasion not only peaceful and fun-filled, but another opportunity to pray for the government and good people of the state.

“The state government wishes Isese adherents a peaceful and rewarding celebration,” said the statement.

News Agency Of Nigeria

