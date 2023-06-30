ADVERTISEMENT
Irabor says securing Nigeria is difficult but possible

Ima Elijah

The former defence chief warned citizens to avoid actions that might undermine the Nigerian military

Former Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor [Tolani Alli]
In a farewell address delivered on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja, Irabor underscored the intricacies involved in protecting a nation as diverse as Nigeria.

Furthermore, Irabor conveyed his profound gratitude towards the dedicated men and women who serve in the armed forces, acknowledging that the country can never fully repay its indebtedness to them.

Reflecting on his tenure, he expressed satisfaction with his contributions, asserting that he leaves the military today in a stronger and more resilient state than when he assumed his role.

The former defence chief urged citizens to avoid actions that might undermine the Nigerian military, emphasising its vital role as a symbol of hope, unity, and stability that warrants safeguarding. Irabor expressed confidence in the capabilities of his successor to surpass the accomplishments made thus far within the armed forces.

Distinguished military officials, former Chiefs of Defence Staff, Boss Mustapha, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta State, were among the attendees at the ceremony.

