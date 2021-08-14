IPOB suspends weekly sit-at-home order in southeast

The proscribed group had in July declared a lockdown in the southeast to protest against the arrest and detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, every Monday.

The sit-at-home order, which started on Monday, August 9, 2021, was largely obeyed in the region as schools, banks, and markets were shut down.

However, IPOB’s head of directorate, Chika Edoziem on Friday said the group has decided to suspend the order tagged ‘Ghost Town.’\\

Pulse Nigeria

He said the protest was suspended in order for IPOB members to revert their attention to the upcoming trial of Kanu, who is facing an 11-count charge bordering on treason, treasonable felony, terrorism, and illegal possession of firearms, among others.

He said, “There has been some discussion whether we must continue our ghost town in Biafra land. I wish to announce this very evening that as directed by the highest command of this movement, our Monday ghost town or sit-at-home in Biafra land stands suspended.

“The weekly sit-at-home in Biafra land stands suspended for now. That means in the coming Monday there would be no sit-at-home in Biafra land.

“We must revert our attention to the trial of our leader that is coming up. Our sit-at-home bearing any new information given to Biafrans all over the world.”

“Our sit-at-home will be on each court date, when our leader will be appearing in court. Before then, we will make that information. Our sit-at-home will be taken place in the next court appearance of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”