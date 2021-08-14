RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IPOB suspends weekly sit-at-home order in southeast

Authors:

bayo wahab

Edoziem says the sit-at-home protest was suspended to allow IPOB members to revert their attention to Kanu's trial.

IPOB suspends its sit-at-home-protest in southesat
IPOB suspends its sit-at-home-protest in southesat

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has suspended its weekly sit-at-home protest slated for every Monday in the southeast.

Recommended articles

The proscribed group had in July declared a lockdown in the southeast to protest against the arrest and detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, every Monday.

The sit-at-home order, which started on Monday, August 9, 2021, was largely obeyed in the region as schools, banks, and markets were shut down.

However, IPOB’s head of directorate, Chika Edoziem on Friday said the group has decided to suspend the order tagged ‘Ghost Town.’\\

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]
Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar] Pulse Nigeria

He said the protest was suspended in order for IPOB members to revert their attention to the upcoming trial of Kanu, who is facing an 11-count charge bordering on treason, treasonable felony, terrorism, and illegal possession of firearms, among others.

He said, “There has been some discussion whether we must continue our ghost town in Biafra land. I wish to announce this very evening that as directed by the highest command of this movement, our Monday ghost town or sit-at-home in Biafra land stands suspended.

“The weekly sit-at-home in Biafra land stands suspended for now. That means in the coming Monday there would be no sit-at-home in Biafra land.

“We must revert our attention to the trial of our leader that is coming up. Our sit-at-home bearing any new information given to Biafrans all over the world.”

Our sit-at-home will be on each court date, when our leader will be appearing in court. Before then, we will make that information. Our sit-at-home will be taken place in the next court appearance of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

In July, Justice Binta Nyako adjourned Kanu's trial till October 21, 2021.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IPOB suspends weekly sit-at-home order in southeast

COVID-19 claims 11 lives on Friday

Masari condemns recurring killings by customs' operatives in Katsina

Buhari mourns Ahmed Joda, describes him as ‘hero for all Nigerians’

IDPs reject Borno Govt’s plan to reintegrate over 1000 ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members

Adesina says Buhari’s visit to Tinubu in London has nothing to do with 2023 presidency

NSCIA begs resident doctors to suspend industrial action

Buhari returns to Abuja after attending London Summit

Ex-General advises FG to deploy repentant Boko Haram members to farms