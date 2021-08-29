IPOB denies plan to attack journalists in Southeast

The proscribed group said it has nothing against the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) saying they are partners in progress.

The group also vowed to defend journalists in the region because ‘they are on the side of truth.’

In a statement by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB urged the public to disregard the claim, saying it was sponsored by the Nigerian Government and enemies of Biafra.

The statement reads in part; “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the fallacious statement credited to one Petrus Obi, against IPOB concerning NUJ in the South East.

“We want to make it clear that IPOB has nothing against NUJ and will support and defend NUJ because they have been on the side of truth regarding the atrocities of Fulani herdsmen, bandits and terrorists in Nigeria.

“IPOB can never resort to attacking NUJ in southeast because journalists are not our problem, rather they are partners in progress. IPOB remains the most peaceful freedom movement in the world today but detractors and enemies are trying to potray IPOB in bad light to demonise our hard-built images across the world.

“We reiterate that IPOB is a friend of NUJ, and will never take any action injurious to their interest. Importantly, IPOB is peace-loving and committed to Biafra restoration.

“The fabricated and fallacious statement from Petrus Obi against IPOB should be ignored and disregarded. We are aware that he is sponsored by the wicked Nigerian Government and enemies of Biafra who are not happy with the reportage of pro-Biafra groups by journalists.

“Petrus Obi has been in loggerheads with his people in the village as well as NUJ. He now was to get cheaper popularity by attacking IPOB but we will not dignify him with a response.

“We, therefore, caution him to retrace his steps and stop dragging IPOB into his NUJ politics. He is too little to contend with IPOB.”

Meanwhile, IPOB has suspended its weekly sit-at-home protest slated for every Monday in the southeast.