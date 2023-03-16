IPAC, BECOLIN demand sack of Imo INEC REC over alleged compromise.

The duo, in separate statements on Thursday in Owerri, asked INEC to sack or redeploy Agu before the conduct of the governorship election in the state on Nov. 11.

The council of political parties, under the aegis of IPAC-G12, specifically called for the removal of Agu, the commission’s Administrative Secretary in the state, Jude Okwuonu, and a departmental head, Dr Fidelis Uguru.

Addressing newsmen, the Chairman of IPAC-G12, Uchendu Ahaneku, alleged that Agu and some key members of her staff had concluded plans to send its officials to the polling units on March 18 without original result sheets for the March 18 house of assembly polls.

Ahaneku further alleged that they planned to send INEC officials without code to BVAS for uploading results to Irev portals which would create avenue to subvert the will of the people.

“All efforts to call her attention for an amicable resolution and possible mutual understanding for a fair, credible and transparent elections on March 18, have been rebuffed by the REC,” he claimed.

He said that Agu deliberately violated the electoral norms and instructed her cronies on Feb. 25 to manipulate and fraudulently award figures to “their pay masters”.

“In the coming election, we have it on good note that the REC and her cohorts have perfected plans to write the results in the 27 Local Government Areas in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Hence, we reiterate an urgent call for her removal from office or redeployed without any further delay,” Ahaneku said.

In a related development, BECOLIN, a non-governmental organisation, said it had written and submitted a petition over allegations of compromise and electoral malpractice against the REC.

The Programme Director of BECOLIN, Chibundu Uchegbu rated INEC low in its performance during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, saying that the commission “floundered in all measures”.

“INEC floundered in the area of late arrival of its officials and materials in 90 per cent of all the polling units during the Feb. 25 election, using Imo as an example.

“INEC under Prof. Sylvia Agu should not be allowed to conduct the governorship election of Nov. 11 in Imo because she compromised.

“We have written and submitted a petition to that effect,” Uchegbu added.

In her reaction, Agu challenged those calling for her removal from office over allegation of comprise at the Feb. 25 Presidential election to come forward with evidence.

“My conscience is my guiding principle. I did not compromise in the presidential election.

“Do they have evidence? I prefer evidence because I am from the academic environment where we do research and we also buttress findings with evidence from the field; empirical studies.

“I want them to come out with evidence to show I have compromised.