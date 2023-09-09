ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Interior minister welcomes Akeredolu back to office after medical leave

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister stated that the return of the governor is a proof of God’s faithfulness over his life.

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo state (Credit: THISDAYLIVE)
Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo state (Credit: THISDAYLIVE)

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Akeredolu just returned to work after three months medical leave.

This is contained in a statement by Alao Babatunde, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, to the minister on Saturday in Akure.

The minister stated that the return of the governor is not just a testament of his strength, resilience and will, which the majority admire him for, but also a proof of God’s faithfulness over his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The people of Ondo State, who have eagerly awaited the return of their beloved governor are filled with joy and gratitude to have him back.

“Your unwavering commitment to the well-being and progress of Ondo State has been an inspiration to us all, and we are pleased to see you back in good health.

“Your leadership and dedication to the people of Ondo State are invaluable, and we look forward to the continued development and prosperity of the state under your guidance.

“As you formally resume duties, I pray our state witnesses more development under your watch,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tribunal dismisses PDP, LP petitions, upholds APC’s victory in Edo NASS poll

Tribunal dismisses PDP, LP petitions, upholds APC’s victory in Edo NASS poll

Cross River govt plans rail line to link Obudu to Calabar

Cross River govt plans rail line to link Obudu to Calabar

Let’s work as one family, Oyetola urges Osun APC members

Let’s work as one family, Oyetola urges Osun APC members

Don’t waste resources in further challenging Tinubu’s victory, scholar advises

Don’t waste resources in further challenging Tinubu’s victory, scholar advises

You’ve lessons to learn from tribunal judgment, APC chieftain tells INEC

You’ve lessons to learn from tribunal judgment, APC chieftain tells INEC

Interior minister welcomes Akeredolu back to office after medical leave

Interior minister welcomes Akeredolu back to office after medical leave

Significance of foreign trips of Tinubu in 100 days in office

Significance of foreign trips of Tinubu in 100 days in office

Gov Diri wants East-West Road completed, renamed

Gov Diri wants East-West Road completed, renamed

All parts of Nigeria will benefit from Tinubu's administration – Shettima

All parts of Nigeria will benefit from Tinubu's administration – Shettima

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses