Interior minister welcomes Akeredolu back to office after medical leave

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Akeredolu just returned to work after three months medical leave.

This is contained in a statement by Alao Babatunde, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, to the minister on Saturday in Akure.

The minister stated that the return of the governor is not just a testament of his strength, resilience and will, which the majority admire him for, but also a proof of God’s faithfulness over his life.

“The people of Ondo State, who have eagerly awaited the return of their beloved governor are filled with joy and gratitude to have him back.

“Your unwavering commitment to the well-being and progress of Ondo State has been an inspiration to us all, and we are pleased to see you back in good health.

“Your leadership and dedication to the people of Ondo State are invaluable, and we look forward to the continued development and prosperity of the state under your guidance.