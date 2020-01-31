Let me share my personal story with you...

In the year 2006, I quit my 8-5 job to follow my passion. My plan was to develop a modeling website where casting directors and advertising agencies can browse from the comfort of their office and choose a model to work with.

There was no such website in Nigeria at the time and I knew if I could achieve it, people would appreciate my effort.

I already talked to my model friends about the idea and they all agreed to join my platform and even invite their friends to come on board. I got the needed support from everybody around me and they were all eager to feature on Nigeria's first modeling website.

My friends are professional models that feature on major TV and billboard commercials and also top fashion shows, so I knew the project would be a big hit.

I had gotten all that I needed except for the website, so I called a website development company based in Abuja, we had very few website developers in Nigeria back then. I told the man about my project and asked for his price, he said he would deliver the project for N450,000.

That was a lot of money in 2006, even today it's still a lot of money.

I didn't have that much money and that was the best price I got, other website developers charged me much higher than that.

Now, what do I do?

I couldn't afford to let go of my dreams because of funding, so I talked to my friends and well-wishers and we were able to raise some more money but still not enough to pay for the website.

So I said to myself, "Why don't I learn website development and develop it myself?"

This was because I understood that the website developer that charged me N450,000 was not buying anything than the domain and hosting which is not that expensive.

So he charged that much because he knew something I didn't know, which is how to develop a website.

So, I said to myself that no matter what it took, I must learn how to develop websites. The next day, I enrolled in website design training and started learning.

It took me about two years to master the act of website design and development but things have changed as we now have applications that make website design and development so easy and stress-free.

You can learn and understand how to develop websites within a few days if you are determined to practice what you have learned.

Before I finished my training, I already lost interest in my modeling project due to some personal reasons, but I'm glad it motivated me to learn website design and development.

Now, I have been privileged to develop different online businesses for myself, my friends and clients and they are doing wonderfully well.

My greatest joy as a business person is that I can think of an idea and build it online. It's easier to build a business online than doing it the traditional way and it becomes much easier if you know how to develop a website.

There are two reasons why it's important for every entrepreneur to learn how to develop websites.

1. Use it as a part-time or full-time job

Website development does not have a fixed price, it all depends on your negotiation skills. The least a professional website developer can charge is N80,000 as a starter and the price will increase when you start getting more clients.

If you know how to develop great websites, you can charge as much as you want and people will be ready to pay you.

Our website development training guarantees that you will learn and understand how to develop a professional website before the end of the training.

2. You can build your projects online

The next crude oil is the internet, since every major activity now happens on the internet and all these activities happen via one website or the other - the social media websites, job search websites, e-commerce websites, dating websites, betting websites and so on.

If you know how to develop websites, you are like a King on the internet because you can easily think of an idea and implement it online.

At our website development training, you will learn about different businesses you can start online and you will be able to develop it yourself.

