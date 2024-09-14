Insecurity will end soon, NSA assures Nigerians

Ribadustated this on Friday in Damaturu while commiserating with the people of Yobe on the recent insurgency attack in a community in the state.

He praised the armed forces and security agencies for their efforts in combating insecurity, saying that their sacrifices had led to improvements in security.

Ribadu noted that the Federal Government “is working around the clock to end insecurity, and it is only a matter of time before the entire country is secured.”

Also speaking, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, commiserated with the people who lost their lives and property, praying that such situations would not recur.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of the state thanked the delegation, saying their visit gave the people of Yobe a sense of belonging.