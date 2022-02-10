Ortom said this on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, when he received the team from the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) at Government House in Makurdi, the state capital.

The governor said he has played his part in condemning killings in the country.

He said he can no longer be intimidated by anyone because he’s over 60.

I have written my will. Me, I’m not afraid of anybody. If I die now, my family will not be fighting because of what I have. I have stated what I want", the governor said.

“And those people who are keeping quiet about what is happening in Nigeria, I want to tell them that they have children. Yes, because silence is consent. So, Nigerians must resist the evil that is happening.

“Me, I have played my part and I promised myself not to be intimidated by anyone. I’m over 60 years. God has given me enough. God has been so gracious to me and I appreciate Him.

“So, nobody should think that him or her will cage Samuel Ortom in this life. But I believe that the God that I serve will surely protect me as He has been doing. Several attempts have been made to eliminate me, to assassinate me but God has protected me.”