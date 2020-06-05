This was sequel to a motion by Rep. Sada Soli (APC-Katsina) which was unanimously adopted at plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion earlier, Soli said that there was need for the security experts to brief the house on effort being made to ensure safety of lives and properties of citizens.

He said that there was need to know the way forward to bring an end to the killings, kidnapping and armed banditry at the next seating.

Soli said that that in recent time, the security situation in some parts of the country has degenerated.

The Rep said that cases of kidnapping, killings and armed banditry have become a daily occurrence across the country, especially in Niger, Sokoto, Zamfara Kaduna and Katsina.

He said that the Presidential directives had not helped to drastically reduce cases of kidnaping, killings and banditry in the country.

According to him, “this is due to lack of sustained tempo in the intervention, these criminals have continued to regroup in different camps in the government reserve forests and surrounding villages across the country.

“The magnitude of the attacks on various communities have reached an alarming rate as these criminals have continued to perpetuate their criminal acts unabated.

“If this criminality is not urgently addressed, there will be an imminent present danger to our food security in the country.

“Any deferment by the security agencies to abridge the continuous horror and inhumanity will result to an enormous loss of lives, destruction of properties and immobilise the Socio-Economic and Educational activities of various communities,” he said.

Soli said that the country is battling to contain the dangerous community infection rate of COVID-19.

He added that with the persistent attacks by criminals on farming communities across the country, especially in the North-West and North Central, may result to serious food shortage.

According to him, about 500 Primary Schools and 2000 communities were completely destroyed across the country as a result of these incessant kidnappings, killings and armed banditry attacks.

He said that the criminals are armed to the teeth with weapons supplied by ‘ gun runners living in cosmopolitan cities across the country.

Rep. Gudaji Kazaure (APC-Jigawa) said that banditry had caused more havoc in the country than COVID-19

According to him, if government could give such attention to COVID-19, why have we not seen the same attention directed to banditry.

The lawmaker said the bandits come out in their hundreds and operate for hours without any intervention from security personnel.

He said if this is allowed to continue, there would be food shortages and people might resort to self help which would lead to a total breakdowns flaw and order.

Kazaure said that it was embarrassing for a sitting governor to be negotiating with bandits because security agencies had failed in their duties.

He said that the primary function of government is the protection of lives and properties and government must raise up to its responsibilities.

Rep. Victor Mela (APC-Gombe) threatened to resign from the House of Representatives if nothing would be done to address the security situation within the next two months.

Speaker of the house, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, said that Rep. Victor Mela was very important and the house would not want to loose him.

He said that the leadership of the House would continue to engage all security agencies on a monthly basis on the progress being made until normalcy is restored.