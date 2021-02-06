Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has argued that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s efforts to tackle insecurity have not been good enough, but the current situation is better that what was obtainable under Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Fayemi, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum said this in an interview with Punch.

The governor while answering a question on insecurity said, there is no doubt that the APC-led federal government has fared better than the Jonathan’s administration in the fight against insecurity.

He said, “Our best has not been good enough but significantly better than what transpired under the President Goodluck Jonathan administration”.

He said Boko Haram insurgency has ‘technically been defeated’ even though the security situation of the country might not have improved as expected.

The governor also argued that Nigeria could have been overrun by criminals if the APC was not in power.

He, however, hoped that the recent appointment of new service chiefs would boost the morale of the troops on the battlefield and bring an end to insurgency in the country.

Fayemi said, “There are those who will say changing service chiefs will not change the status of the war, I can tell you as a student of security that war is largely won by the morale of the fighting men. If the fighting men don’t have confidence in the leadership, they will not display the necessary courage for the battle.

“I think the President has chosen well in terms of the people who have been selected as service chiefs and the Chief of Defence Staff. They are tested and trusted by the men and they are likely to deliver a lot better on the field.”

Fayemi also commended the President for those he appointed as service chiefs, saying he was confident that the criminals would soon be defeated.