RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Insecurity: Enugu community, Fulani herders set up joint task force

News Agency Of Nigeria

Eha-Amufu community, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) have set up a joint task force to provide security in the area.

Members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association. (Guardian)
Members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association. (Guardian)

Edeh said that the groups agreed to set aside their differences and continue to live together in peace.

Eha-Amufu had in recent times, witnessed series of kidnappings and attacks on residents of the community which led to mutual suspicion between members of the host community and the pastoralists in the area.

However, a committee with members from both sides was inaugurated and mandated to reconcile the two groups and work out a sustainable solution to the spate of insecurity in the area.

The committee chairman said that the groups had been able to find a lasting solution to the problems.

He said that the committee also agreed on a number of things on how to forestall such incidences that led to the mistrust between the pastoralists and their host community.

“We have agreed on a number of things on how to move forward and make sure that the conflict is resolved. It is better to follow peace and we have all agreed that we will continue with peace.

“In no distant time, we will start the implementation of those necessary steps in order to continue to live together peacefully,” Edeh said.

Also, the Anglican Bishop of Eha-Amufu Diocese, Bishop Daniel Odinga, described the peace and reconciliation deal as a good one.

Odinga said that it was good that both parties involved in the conflict met to resolve the issues.

The meeting was a good one because the people involved in the conflict have come together to resolve the issues. We have agreed to start relating well and stop all the kidnap and attacks.

“It is for us now to articulate our points and meet the government to come in and be involved in settling the matter completely so that we will live in peace like before,” Odinga said.

Furthermore, a representative of the Fulani community and South-East Zonal Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, commended the process.

Siddiki said it was gratifying that the mutual suspicion between the herders and members of their host community had been laid to rest.

“Our people were being suspected as the perpetrators of the series of kidnap and attack in the area. We in turn were suspecting members of the host community as being responsible.

“So we decided to come together to find out what is actually happening in that area so that we can agree on how to police the community and live together in peace,” he said.

The MACBAN chairman said that the committee had agreed to set up a joint task-force of 14 members to secure the community, adding that each group would contribute seven members.

Siddiki said that it would be wrong to profile any group as being responsible for the security breaches in the community without evidence.

“I have always maintained that criminals should be treated as such no matter where they come from,” Siddiki said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buni mourns slain Yobe Muslim cleric, orders thorough investigation

Buni mourns slain Yobe Muslim cleric, orders thorough investigation

Police dismiss video of protest by officers over non-payment of salary

Police dismiss video of protest by officers over non-payment of salary

PDP hits back as APC tackles Ortom over local councils administration

PDP hits back as APC tackles Ortom over local councils administration

Kano teenager invents robot working with exoskeleton remote control

Kano teenager invents robot working with exoskeleton remote control

Tinubu risked his life for Nigeria in the past — Campaign group

Tinubu risked his life for Nigeria in the past — Campaign group

Insecurity: Enugu community, Fulani herders set up joint task force

Insecurity: Enugu community, Fulani herders set up joint task force

APC urges Tambuwal to halt transfer of salaries of junior workers to LGs

APC urges Tambuwal to halt transfer of salaries of junior workers to LGs

Ebonyi women, govt. tango over disruption of meeting by Ebubeagu

Ebonyi women, govt. tango over disruption of meeting by Ebubeagu

How fake soldier killed Sheikh who gave him a lift with AK-47 - Police

How fake soldier killed Sheikh who gave him a lift with AK-47 - Police

Trending

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

NBC revokes licenses Of AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 other broadcast stations

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

Lagos Govt tackles Peter Obi over false claim about ASUU strike

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Breaking: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout. [nigeriaelectricityhub]

BREAKING: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout