RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Insecurity: Buhari is a failure – Wole Soyinka

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Soyinka, who was the session’s moderator, insisted that Buhari should be impeached because...

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale
Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale
Recommended articles

Soyinka spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during an interactive session organised to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Abeokuta Club.

What Wole Soyinka said: He condemned a situation in Nigeria, where a failure, who has occupied a seat of government for eight years, would “give us another failure for another eight years”.

The Occasion: The session, which had a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, the Registrar of the Joint Administration and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, among others, had as its theme: “Good governance or mis-governance: The contract called democracy.”

The call for Buhari's impeachment: Recall that some Senators and members of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had last week handed down the ultimatum over lingering insecurity in Nigeria.

Soyinka, who was the session’s moderator, insisted that Buhari should be impeached because he had breached the contract of democracy.

Soyinka said, “Democracy indicates a contract, that is why the candidate puts on a manifesto. On the basis of that manifesto, the candidate is either accepted or rejected.

“Very often, the grounds for breach of contract, I think we all agree, is mis-governance and one of the ways of breaking this kind of contract we know even before the duration of a contract is known as impeachment.

“The reason we will go by some legislators to impeach the President who is the head of government. In fact, one cleric has gone even further. He believes that the impeachment should take place not in the legislative home, but in the bush with the kidnappers and he appealed to the kidnappers to quicken the process by impeaching the President and taking him away and some of his aides and one or two governors.

“Many of us in this country, including governors, including chairmen of local governments, what comprehension they have of this process called democracy, because what these governors are telling us is that after a failure has occupied a seat of government for eight years, that failure should give us another failure for another eight years.”

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akwa Ibom: Onofiok Luke finally surrenders to PDP candidate, Umo Eno

Akwa Ibom: Onofiok Luke finally surrenders to PDP candidate, Umo Eno

AriseTv’s Rufai Oseni apologizes over use of BRT lane

AriseTv’s Rufai Oseni apologizes over use of BRT lane

2023 Governorship poll: PDP prays court to disqualify Inuwa Yahaya, Deputy

2023 Governorship poll: PDP prays court to disqualify Inuwa Yahaya, Deputy

ASUU strike: V-C explains status of unionism in AAU, Ekpoma

ASUU strike: V-C explains status of unionism in AAU, Ekpoma

Labour ministry’s role in resolving ASUU strike is voluntary - Chris Ngige

Labour ministry’s role in resolving ASUU strike is voluntary - Chris Ngige

APC: Kashim Shettima promises an all inclusive government if elected

APC: Kashim Shettima promises an all inclusive government if elected

Parts of Victoria Island would have disappeared into the Atlantic– Lagos govt

Parts of Victoria Island would have disappeared into the Atlantic– Lagos govt

Insecurity: Buhari is a failure – Wole Soyinka

Insecurity: Buhari is a failure – Wole Soyinka

Scores of PDP supporters defect to APC in Kebbi

Scores of PDP supporters defect to APC in Kebbi

Trending

Rufai Oseni (Paragon Page)

Lagos Govt vows to punish Arise TV presenter for driving on BRT lane

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos. (Leadership)

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

Buhari looking sad

Senators threaten to impeach Buhari over silence on terrorist attacks