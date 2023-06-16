ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari met inflation rate at 9% in 2015 and left it 22.41% in 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

The inflation rate in May is 0.19% points higher compared to the 22.22% recorded in April 2023.

President Muhammadu Buhari left office in May 2023 after eight years during which time inflation skyrocketed under his administration from 9% to 22% [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari left office in May 2023 after eight years during which time inflation skyrocketed under his administration from 9% to 22% [Presidency]

Recommended articles

This is according to the NBS Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Inflation Report for May 2023 released in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the report, the figure is 0.19% points higher compared to the 22.22% recorded in April 2023.

It said on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate in May 2023 was 4.70% higher than the rate recorded in May 2022 at 17.71%.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This shows that the headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) increased in May 2023 compared to the same period in May 2022."

The report said the contributions of items on the divisional level to the increase in the headline index are food and non-alcoholic beverages at 11.61% and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel at 3.75%.

Others include clothing and footwear at 1.71%; transport at 1.46%; furnishings, household equipment and maintenance at 1.13% and education at 0.88%, health at 0.67%.

"Miscellaneous goods and services at 0.37%; restaurant and hotels at 0.27%; alcoholic beverage, tobacco and kola at 0.24%; recreation and culture at 0.15% and communication at 0.15%."

The percentage change in the average CPI for the 12 months ending May 2023 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12 months period was 21.20%.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This indicates a 4.75% increase compared to the 16.45% recorded in May 2022."

It said increases were recorded in all Classification of Individual Consumption by Purpose (COICOP) divisions that yielded the headline index.

The report said the food inflation rate in May 2023 was 24.82% on a year-on-year basis, which was 5.33% higher compared to the rate recorded in May 2022 at 19.50%.

"The rise in food inflation is caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yams and other tubers, and oil and fat, fish, vegetable, fruits, meat, and spirits."

It said on a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in May was 2.19%, which was a 0.06% rise compared to the rate recorded in April 2023 at 2.13%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report said the All items less farm produce, or core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce, stood at 20.06% in May 2023 on a year-on-year basis.

"This increased by 5.16% compared to 14.90% recorded in May 2022.

"On a month-on-month basis, the core inflation rate was 1.81% in May 2023, which was a 0.37% rise compared to what it stood at in April 2023 at 1.46 per cent."

According to the report, the highest increases were recorded in prices of gas, passenger transport by air, liquid fuel, fuels, lubricants for personal transport equipment, and vehicles spare parts.

"Others are passenger transport by road, medical services among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The average 12-month annual inflation rate was 17.33% for the 12 months ending May 2023, this was 4.50% points higher than the 13.83% recorded in May 2022."

The inflation report covers the final month of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari who left office on May 29, 2023. The inflation rate for May 29, 2015, when he assumed office, was 9%.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu right man for Nigeria now - Yakasai

Tinubu right man for Nigeria now - Yakasai

Buhari met inflation rate at 9% in 2015 and left it 22.41% in 2023

Buhari met inflation rate at 9% in 2015 and left it 22.41% in 2023

Kano’s Gov. Yusuf appoints 14 personal aides

Kano’s Gov. Yusuf appoints 14 personal aides

Anambra targets ₦‎160bn revenue from palm oil, coconut annually

Anambra targets ₦‎160bn revenue from palm oil, coconut annually

Calls arise for Malami's arrest

Calls arise for Malami's arrest

You have no reason to complain —  Tinubu asks NEC to deliver economic growth

You have no reason to complain —  Tinubu asks NEC to deliver economic growth

CSOs, lawyer praise Tinubu over EFCC Chair’s suspension

CSOs, lawyer praise Tinubu over EFCC Chair’s suspension

INEC kicks as LP presents over 18,000 blurred PU result sheets in court

INEC kicks as LP presents over 18,000 blurred PU result sheets in court

Family sacks Ozekhome, Ejiofor as Nnamdi Kanu's lawyers

Family sacks Ozekhome, Ejiofor as Nnamdi Kanu's lawyers

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

National President, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke. [ChannelsTV]

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory