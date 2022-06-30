RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC to display uncollected PVCs for 5 days in Surulere

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Surulere Constituency II, says it will display uncollected Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) for five days in Surulere Constituency II.

Mrs Rita Awhefada, Electoral Officer, INEC, Surulere made the announcement on Thursday at the 8th annual Stakeholders’ Constituency Meeting in Itire-Ikate Local Government Area, Lagos State.

She said the exercise would provide residents the opportunity to review their information as well as make corrections where necessary ahead of the 2023 election.

She said information like date of birth, sex, misspelt name or address could be corrected.

She added that the display exercise would start next week Monday and would last for five days.

She urged residents to fill free to come, check the information on their cards and update it where necessary.

She said those who lost their PVCs did not need to re-register but could approach INEC to help them retrieve the cards.

“There are uncollected PVCs from 2010, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2021.

“This display exercise is to allow the public to come forward to collect them, check errors and make corrections,” she said.

