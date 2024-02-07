ADVERTISEMENT
INEC sets supplementary election in Taraba, re-run in Enugu over security concerns

News Agency Of Nigeria

The election is said to be conducted due to violence, thuggery and the hijacking of election materials.

The commission said this in a statement by Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee on Tuesday in Abuja.

Olumekun said that the decision was taken by the commission at its Tuesday regular meeting where it deliberated among other issues, the outcome of the Saturday re-run and by-election.

The by-election was held in nine constituencies to fill vacant seats resulting from the demise or resignation of members elected during the 2023 General Election, both at the National and State Houses of Assembly. Additionally, the re-run election also took place in 39 constituencies as ordered by the Election Petition Appeal Tribunals.

Olumekun said that the by-election was concluded successfully across all designated constituencies, except the Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency.

He said that the final declaration of the election was postponed due to over-voting in some polling units, impacting the margin of lead between the candidates with the highest number of votes. Olumekun said that the details of the polling units would be published on Wednesday.

Regarding the re-run election, disruptions occurred at two Polling Units in the Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State and across all polling units in the Enugu South State Constituency of Enugu State and Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency of Kano State.

“This was due to violence, thuggery and the hijacking of election materials.

“The commission had previously suspended the re-run election in these areas by Section 24(3) of the Electoral Act 20 of 22.

“Following additional reports from our officials in the affected States, the Commission supports the Returning Officer’s decision to announce results in the Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, as the number of registered voters in the two polling units did not affect the outcome of the election.

“The Commission has resolved to conduct a supplementary election in Taraba and a new re-run election in Enugu State on Wednesday, February 14.

“Due to security concerns, the election in Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency will be held at a later date, after further discussions with security agencies and stakeholders,” he said.

