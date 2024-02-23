ADVERTISEMENT
INEC releases 526-page report of 2023 elections for Nigerians to read

News Agency Of Nigeria

The election report was reviewed and approved for publication at the commission’s weekly meeting.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]

The commission disclosed this in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in Abuja on Friday.

Olumekun said the election report was reviewed and approved for publication at the commission’s weekly meeting held on Thursday. He said the publication was done in keeping with the commission’s tradition over the last four electoral cycles, and its commitment to transparency.

Olumekun said the comprehensive 526-page document, structured into 13 chapters and enhanced with 60 tables, 14 boxes and 10 graphs, offers an in-depth analysis of the election’s key processes, achievements, and challenges, alongside valuable lessons learned.

The report showcases the election’s unparalleled diversity in party representation, demonstrating significant democratic progress.

“This election saw four political parties winning gubernatorial races, seven parties winning senatorial seats, eight in federal constituencies and nine in state legislatures, illustrating a broad shift in political representation across Nigeria.

“The report underscores the pivotal role of technological advancements, particularly the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), in enhancing electoral integrity and reducing fraud.

“Furthermore, it addresses public concerns about the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal, explaining the technical issues encountered during the upload of polling unit results for the presidential election.

“Other aspects covered in the report include logistics, security arrangements, staff recruitment and training, inclusivity measures, and the electoral framework,” he said.

Olumekun said the document had been made accessible on the INEC website (www.inecnigeria.org) and social media platforms. He said the commission would welcome feedback to inform future electoral reforms and improvements.

News Agency Of Nigeria

