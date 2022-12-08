INEC raises concern over thousands of unclaimed PVCs in Anambra

According to her, about 132,623 PVCs are yet to be claimed in the state’s 21 local government areas.

Agwu made this known on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the INEC headquarters in Awka, the state capital.

In a bid to encourage residents of the state to pick up their PVCs, Agwu said that the electoral commission would open its offices on Saturdays and Sundays.

She urged the state residents to visit INEC offices around them to claim their voter’s cards while the new batch of PVCs from the recent voter registration exercise was still being expected.

The REC said if the people fail to collect their PVCs, they would be shortchanging Ndigbo and doing a disservice to the people of South-East.

She also said the electoral body has relocated six local government areas collation centres in the state due to insecurity.

The local government areas where collation centres have been relocated are: Ihiala, Nnewi South, Onitsha North, Orumba North, Awka North and Awka South.

The INEC, according to her, made the move following a stakeholders meeting involving all the political parties, traditional rulers, civil society groups with the commission, among others.