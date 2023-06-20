ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Peter Obi asking for non-existent documents in petition against Tinubu – INEC

News Agency Of Nigeria

INEC said out of the five documents Obi asked for, two were non-existent.

Peter Obi (left) is challenging the presidential electoral victory of Bola Tinubu (right) [Twitter/@FSyusuf]
Peter Obi (left) is challenging the presidential electoral victory of Bola Tinubu (right) [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Recommended articles

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made the declaration before the court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday.

Obi and the Labour Party (LP) are challenging the February 25 election of President Bola Tinubu before the court in a petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023.

Respondents in the petition are INEC, President Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima and their All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving evidence before the court, Lawrence Bayode, Deputy Director, ICT at INEC told the court that out of the five documents Obi asked for, two were non-existent, while one was work in progress.

One of Obi's witnesses, Loretta Ogah, an ICT cloud engineer, said she contested election into the House of Representatives on the platform of Labour Party in Cross River, but lost the election.

Ogah was cross-examined by Wole Olanipekun (SAN), counsel for Tinubu and Shettima.

She told the court that she sued INEC after her loss because the electoral umpire did not list her name on its portal as a result of network failure.

Also cross-examined by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), counsel for APC, Ogah told the court that glitches did not occur on INEC portal on February 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said she did not know INEC's password protocol as she was not INEC's employee.

The court, presided over by Justice Haruna Tsammani, adjourned further hearing to Wednesday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu approves return of NEMA to VP's office, reversing Buhari-era policy

Tinubu approves return of NEMA to VP's office, reversing Buhari-era policy

Peter Obi asking for non-existent documents in petition against Tinubu – INEC

Peter Obi asking for non-existent documents in petition against Tinubu – INEC

Ortom clarifies purpose of visit to EFCC

Ortom clarifies purpose of visit to EFCC

UK boosts trade, cuts tariffs for developing countries like Nigeria

UK boosts trade, cuts tariffs for developing countries like Nigeria

Joe Biden's son to plead guilty to tax charges, gun ownership

Joe Biden's son to plead guilty to tax charges, gun ownership

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

Abba Yusuf issued 72-hour ultimatum to halt controversial demolitions

Abba Yusuf issued 72-hour ultimatum to halt controversial demolitions

Atiku has called only 25 of 100 witnesses with 2 days left to close tribunal case

Atiku has called only 25 of 100 witnesses with 2 days left to close tribunal case

Olakunle Oluomo reelected as Ogun state Assembly speaker

Olakunle Oluomo reelected as Ogun state Assembly speaker

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

Vice President Kashim Shettima apologises to Muslims over his recent comment about National Assembly leadership. [Daily Trust]

Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership