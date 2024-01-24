ADVERTISEMENT
INEC not recruiting ad hoc staff for by-elections – Director

News Agency Of Nigeria

INEC staff during election duty [Leadership News]
INEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity Department, Mary Nkem stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nkem said the commission would be using its permanent members of staff in the affected states for the conduct of the elections.

“We are not opening any portal for recruitment of ad hoc because we are not taking new ad hoc staff.

“The commission has decided to use its members of staff within the affected states. If they are not enough for certain categories in any state, we will source from nearby states.

“But for the Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs) we are going to use the National Youth Service Corps members serving within the state,” she said.

Nkem said the commission is highly prepared and working to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

She said the commission had already deployed funds to affected states while training for the Training of Trainers (ToT) had also commenced.

“We have held a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners to brief the commission on how far they have gone in their preparations and if there are challenges to be addressed.

“We have conducted the ToT at the headquarters here in Abuja and training of the personnel also commenced in states on Tuesday,” Nkem said.

The director added that Information and Communications Technology (ICT) members of staff of the commission had been deployed to affected states for the configuration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to be used for the elections.

Nkem said the commission had no challenge regarding the number of BVAS required for the conduct of the elections, saying they would be sourced from the states.

“The election is not taking place in all the states. It’s just a fraction of some of the affected states. In some cases, it is just in a few local government areas as the case may be. So we don’t have issues with BVAS.

“Our ICT staff have been deployed to states to commence the configuration of the BVAS,” she said.

Nkem also said that sensitive materials required for the elections were ready.

She advised political parties and candidates participating in the elections to play by the rules and engage in issue-based campaigns without foul language.

News Agency Of Nigeria

