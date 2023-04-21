The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Recommended articles

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sultan wants politicians to accept outcome of 2023 elections in good faith

Sultan wants politicians to accept outcome of 2023 elections in good faith

Orji-Kalu seeks partnership with Church, says Tinubu not sick

Orji-Kalu seeks partnership with Church, says Tinubu not sick

Sanwo-Olu charges Muslims on spirituality, peaceful co-existence at Sallah

Sanwo-Olu charges Muslims on spirituality, peaceful co-existence at Sallah

Police launch manhunt for killers of 5 officers, couple in Imo

Police launch manhunt for killers of 5 officers, couple in Imo

Senate reschedules resumption to May 2

Senate reschedules resumption to May 2

Please forgive me - Buhari begs Nigerians hurt by his government's policies

Please forgive me - Buhari begs Nigerians hurt by his government's policies

He's not picking our calls - INEC hints suspended Adamawa REC may have fled

He's not picking our calls - INEC hints suspended Adamawa REC may have fled

Borno Muslims observe Eid-el-Fitr prayers amidst tight security

Borno Muslims observe Eid-el-Fitr prayers amidst tight security

Reviewing Kogi’s governorship primaries and expectations

Reviewing Kogi’s governorship primaries and expectations

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that petrol subsidy will soon end. (Punch)

FG to begin 40% pay rise for workers ahead of proposed subsidy removal in June

Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola (PM News)

Controversies are his path to success —  Fashola speaks on Tinubu's alleged dual citizenship

The pregnant woman arrested for drug trafficking. [Facebook:NDLEA]

NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, cripple, female undergraduate with drugs

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, President-Muhammadu Buhari with some Chibok girls.

Buhari’s govt ends with 96 Chibok girls still in captivity after 9 years