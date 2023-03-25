ADVERTISEMENT
INEC debunks viral video of attack on Yakubu's property

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commission urged members of the public to disregard the claim.

A screenshot from the viral video of an alleged attack on the property of the INEC Chairman.
Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, said Yakubu had no such property anywhere in the world.

The property being purportedly attacked by some youths in a video clip, circulating on the social media, does not belong to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

“The INEC Chairman does not own the property in question in either Bauchi or anywhere else around the world.

“This narrative is indeed the latest in the series of desperate smear campaign efforts by mischief makers. The public should disregard it,” Oyekanmi said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

