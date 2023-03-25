INEC debunks viral video of attack on Yakubu's property

Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, said Yakubu had no such property anywhere in the world.

“The property being purportedly attacked by some youths in a video clip, circulating on the social media, does not belong to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

“The INEC Chairman does not own the property in question in either Bauchi or anywhere else around the world.

