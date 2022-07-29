RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC debunks invasion, carting away of enrollment machines by thugs in Lagos

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State, said that thugs did not cart away its voter enrollment machines in Surulere as being reported in some sections of the media.

INEC debunks invasion, carting away of enrollment machines by thugs in Lagos. (Guardian)
INEC debunks invasion, carting away of enrollment machines by thugs in Lagos. (Guardian)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some online media on Friday, reported that thugs invaded INEC Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) centre, situated at St. Bridget Catholic Church ljesha, in Surulere, and catered away INEC enrollment machines.

Reacting to the development, INEC’s Public Relations Officer in Lagos state, Mrs Adenike Oriowo told NAN that though the exercise was disrupted because of the surge, no machine was stolen.

“There were issues in the said CVR centre but orderliness was restored and the exercise continued smoothly.

“We have moved the registration in that centre to another polling unit in the area, and our officials have continued with the registration.

“People should be patient. We shall register as many people as possible. If people continue to disrupt the process, the opportunity to register more people before the deadline will be interrupted.

“Our commitment is to register as many people as possible and we will try to do so within the limited time,” the INEC spokesperson said.

Oriowo, who frowned at the last minute rush by many applicants, said the exercise had been on since June 2021 and many people did not take the advantage but waited till the deadline.

“As it is, INEC started this process over a year ago. The surge we are experiencing in the last few weeks is expected, but people should as well be patient.

“The commission will do everything possible to register as many people as possible. We will try as much as possible to capture everybody,” she added.

Oriowo said that INEC had also been monitoring the CVR processes in the state.

NAN recalls that the CVR which commenced in June 2021 would be concluded on July 31, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

