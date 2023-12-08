ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Inconsistent rainfall pattern, major factor affecting rice production - Sanwo-Olu's Aide

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also added that high cost of fertiliser, flooding, insecurity, reduction in land cultivation & diesel are contributing factors affecting rice production.

Dr Oluwarotimi Fashola, the Special Adviser, Agriculture, to governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Dr Oluwarotimi Fashola, the Special Adviser, Agriculture, to governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Recommended articles

Fashola made this known in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Thursday, while reacting to the consistent hike in the cost of local rice. He added that intermittent drought, high cost of fertiliser, flooding, insecurity, reduction in land cultivation, poor irrigation system and diesel were contributing factors affecting rice production.

Fashola said land areas being used for rice cultivation in 2023 had reduced at production level leading to increase in price.

He said, “from 2022 to early this year, Lagos sold Eko rice at ₦33,000 per 50kg bag but now, it is ₦43,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From last year to early this year, we are buying a tonne of paddy at ₦240,000, now we are buying a tonne of rice paddy at ₦430,000.

“The cost of diesel has risen from ₦750 to between ₦1,300 and ₦1,500 in the north and production of paddy has reduced considerably.

”Before the insurgent came in 2018, we were already hitting 12 million tonnes of paddy, but now, we barely do eight million tonnes and the number of mill has increased.

“Lets say in 2018, the number of functioning mill in Nigeria are barely about 70. Right now, we have over 200 mills and the one functioning ones are more than 100,” he said.

The governor’s aide noted that paddy was not an imported rice but locally produced. He said that in Nigeria generally, rice was being cultivated in one production cycle as against three circles due to lack of proper irrigated system.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The production of paddy has reduced considerably, we do not have irrigation system and we now have inconsistent rainfall pattern as well as intermitted drought that affects rice production.

“Apart from that, we now equally have security issues. So, we have shrunk in our production level.

“The land area that we’re growing rice in 2023, right now its production level has reduced.

“Our land level has returned to what we had in 2015 and 2018 because of insecurity, drought and flooding,” he explained.

Fashola explained that the above factors had contributed to high cost of production in addition to the increased cost of fertiliser.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Farmers cannot even afford fertiliser. Fertilisers that used to be between ₦10,000 and ₦15,000 is now about 40,000 per bag.

“There are issues with our production and that is shrinking our production system,” he stated.

Fashola said that lot of farmers in Lagos State cultivated Ofada rice, adding that the government was gradually winning them into doing the kind of rice that was obtainable in it rice mill.

”Lagos farmers are still growing when it comes to rice production; the farmers are still developing, so right now, what we get from them is just about 1%.

“This year, we bought about two trucks from Lagos farmer which is about 60 tonnes. Lagos rice farm is divided into Ofada and the medium grain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ofada is popular because of the cost, a 50kg bag of Ofada is ₦60,000. We are gradually winning them into doing the kind of rice we want,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Canada increases proof of funds for international students by 100%

Canada increases proof of funds for international students by 100%

Jigawa Government approves ₦173m for solar project at Dutse hospital

Jigawa Government approves ₦173m for solar project at Dutse hospital

Inconsistent rainfall pattern, major factor affecting rice production - Sanwo-Olu's Aide

Inconsistent rainfall pattern, major factor affecting rice production - Sanwo-Olu's Aide

Gov Mbah inaugurates 15 rice, cashew centers APPEALS projects in Enugu

Gov Mbah inaugurates 15 rice, cashew centers APPEALS projects in Enugu

Sunday Igboho denies turning into a cat when DSS raided his Ibadan residence

Sunday Igboho denies turning into a cat when DSS raided his Ibadan residence

Ogun Govt places ₦50m bounty on killers of Oyekanmi, Finance Director

Ogun Govt places ₦50m bounty on killers of Oyekanmi, Finance Director

FG to shut down organisations violating accessibility laws for Persons with Disabilities

FG to shut down organisations violating accessibility laws for Persons with Disabilities

Governor Sanwo-Olu, other governors bag NAFEST Distinguished Honour Awards

Governor Sanwo-Olu, other governors bag NAFEST Distinguished Honour Awards

Nigerian Navy nabs oil vessel with 17 crew involved in crude oil theft in Ondo State

Nigerian Navy nabs oil vessel with 17 crew involved in crude oil theft in Ondo State

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kogi assembly (TribuneOnline)

Kogi Assembly gives December 30 ultimatum to Education ministry over ₦497.3m WAEC fees

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

File Photo: NAF Helicopter. [Channels TV]

Nigerian Air Force helicopter crashlands in Rivers

Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai at the Kaduna State Assembly to present the 2021 Budget. [Twitter/@GovKaduna]

Kaduna NASS legislator provides free medical surgeries to 600 people