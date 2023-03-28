ADVERTISEMENT
Imo lawmaker, Egwim dies due to health-related issues

News Agency Of Nigeria

The speaker noted that his death will create a vacuum in the house.

Mr Arthur Egwim (SundiataPost)
Mr Arthur Egwim (SundiataPost)

A statement signed by Speaker of the house, Mr Emeka Nduka (APC Ehime Mbano), confirmed the incident.

Nduka described the lawmaker as “a ranking parliamentarian of note and a strong voice at the assembly”.

The speaker further noted that his death will create a vacuum in the house as he was one of the house’s “finest and best brains” and prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Egwim was first elected into the eighth house in 2015 and had served as a chief whip of the house.

NAN further reports that he had contested for the House of Representatives seat in the just-concluded national Assembly elections under the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) but failed.

