At least 5 officers killed in yet another daring attack on Police in Imo

Imo and neighbouring states in the southeast region have suffered from an uptick in deadly attacks on security personnel that have led to the loss of lives and property.

The Okigwe South Police Area Command, located in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area, was the latest to be attacked on Monday, April 26, 2021.

The gunmen opened fire on officers, killing at least five of them, and set the facility on fire after releasing inmates in detention.

One other police officer has been reported missing following the attack on Monday evening.

Nearly 2,000 inmates were freed when gunmen attacked the Owerri Custodial Centre earlier in April.

The same gunmen attacked the headquarters of the Imo Police Command, setting the building on fire.

A Divisional Police Headquarters, located in Ehime Mbano LGA, was attacked a day after the twin attack.

Gunmen also recently invaded the country home of Imo governor, Hope Uzodinma, located in Oru East LGA.

One security aide was reported dead, and part of the building was burnt by the attackers.

Authorities have repeatedly blamed the separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the attacks.

The group was designated a terrorist organisation by the government in 2017 after its members were involved in tense standoffs with Army troops.