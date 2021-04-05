The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has blamed the separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the attack on the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Owerri, Imo State on Monday, April 5, 2021.

Gunmen freed hundreds of inmates at the facility, and also attacked the headquarters of the Imo State Police Command, setting fire to the building and dozens of vehicles parked inside the premises.

The IGP announced on Monday afternoon that preliminary investigations have revealed that the attacks were carried out by members of IPOB, a group designated a terrorist organisation by the government in 2017.

The group's Eastern Security Network (ESN) has been the alleged perpetrator of a string of attacks on security forces that have left dozens of officers dead in the southeast region over the past few weeks.

Adamu said Monday's attackers were armed with sophisticated weapons such as General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), Sub-Machine Guns (SMGs), AK-49 rifles, Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

He noted that a constable sustained a minor bullet wound to his shoulder, but that no other lives were lost during the attack on the Police facility.

"The attempt by the attackers to gain access to the Police armoury at the Headquarters was totally and appropriately resisted by Police operatives on duty who repelled the attackers and prevented them from breaking in and looting the armoury. The armoury is thus intact," he said.

In response to the attack, the Police boss has ordered the immediate deployment of additional units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and other Police Tactical Squads to Imo State to strengthen security.

He also directed the Imo State Police Command to carry out holistic investigations into the incident with a view to fishing out the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

Before the IGP's statement, IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, distanced the group from the attack.

He said the group was formed on the principle of peace and would not compromise its principles.

"It is not our mandate to attack security personnel or prison facilities," he said.

It is not yet known how many inmates escaped during Monday's prison break.