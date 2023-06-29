ADVERTISEMENT
Imo govt clamps down on unauthorised motor parks in major overhaul

News Agency Of Nigeria

In a major overhaul of the state’s transport sector, the Imo government has begun clamping down on illegal and unauthorised motor parks in Owerri, the State Capital, and its environs.

State’s Commissioner for Transport, Chief Rex Anunobi (Credit: 9News Nigeria)
Anunobi, a lawyer, said the overhaul became necessary due to the untoward activities of non-state actors taking undue advantage of existing motor parks to cause chaos and disrupt the free flow of traffic.

The ministry has declared zero tolerance on illegal and unauthorised parks on the following major roads in Owerri Metropolis: Government House intersection to Okigwe/Orji Road; Government House intersection to Bank Road extending to Assumpta Roundabout; Government House intersection to Wethedral Road extending to Emmanuel College intersection.

“Others are Bank Road to Douglas Road extending to Emmanuel College intersection; Warehouse/Orlu Road intersection to Amakohia extending to Akwakuma; Assumpta Roundabout to Portharcourt Road extending to Hospital Junction; Assumpta Roundabout to Egbeda Junction by Rano Filling Station,” he said.

The commissioner added that the ministry, through the Imo State Traffic Management Authority (ISTMA), had reconstituted and designated traffic control and enforcement teams to enforce the directive on the aforementioned major roads in the Owerri metropolis.

The enforcement teams, he said, shall impound/clamp vehicles parked in unauthorised places and shall issue appropriate fines payable to the Treasury Single Account (TSA) before such vehicles are unclamped and released.

All government-approved BUS STOPS turned to unauthorised and illegal loading points or what are commonly known as ‘pits’ by non-state actors that are within 100 meters radius to the Intersections/Roundabouts previously mentioned in Owerri metropolis are hereby closed.

“Taxis and mini-buses are, therefore, directed to pick and drop off their passengers only at government-approved and designated BUS STOPS within Owerri metropolis, and defaulters shall be subject to prosecution by the Traffic Mobile Court attached to ISTMA.

“ The ministry has also declared zero tolerance on indiscriminate and double parking of private vehicles on major roads in Owerri capital city and shall soon announce designated ‘Park and Pay’ parks for private vehicles only,” he said.

Anunobi further said that the movement of motorcycles and tricycles remained restricted in major parts of the capital city, while the movement of heavy-duty trucks are restricted from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends.

He called on motorists, other road users and critical stakeholders in the transportation sector to fully cooperate with the ministry to ensure the success of all its efforts to sanitise the system.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Imo govt clamps down on unauthorised motor parks in major overhaul

