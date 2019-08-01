Following the proscription of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Suhaila Zakzaky, daughter of the leader of the movement, Ibrahim Elzakzaky has said IMN members will continue to protest till her father is freed.

Suhaila said this while reacting to a statement from Ibrahim Musa, the president of the IMN media forum that the their street protests have been suspended.

On Wednesday, July 31 Musa announced that the decision to suspend protests is out of respect for some eminent people and groups who have appealed for an amicable resolution.

However, Suhaila in a video has reacted to the statement saying Musa cannot speak on behalf of the group.

She said Musa’s comments are not the official position of the Islamic movement adding that “the protests are continuing.”

“Even as I speak right now, earlier today, there was a protest in Abuja and there will be tomorrow.”

“And there will continue to be on every weekday. I just wanted to clarify because I saw news agencies stating that spokesperson of this movement released the statement.

“First of all, the Islamic movement has no such thing as a spokesman. And the person who wrote this article (is) the chairman of the media forum; the media forum, just like the numerous forums we have in the Islamic movement, is just a forum that is there for people within that field to have their own space and activities within the Islamic movement,” she said.

Suhaila, whose parents have been in police custody since 2015 for allegedly inciting their followers to attack the Nigerian army cautioned against “frustrating” the efforts of the protests, saying:

“This person (Musa) has nothing to do with the people organising this protest that have been going on in Abuja and will continue to go on till El-Zakzaky is freed.”