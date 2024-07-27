ADVERTISEMENT
FG tightens security at the borders as planned nationwide protest draws near

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Immigration boss said officers and men of the service should intensify surveillance in view of the planned protest by some groups.

Kemi Nandap, Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, (NIS) said this in a statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Kenneth Udo on Saturday in Abuja.

Nandap directed all Zonal Heads, State Command Comptrollers and Divisional Immigration Officers (DIOS) of the Service across the country to be extra vigilant.

She said officers and men of the service should intensify surveillance in view of the planned protest by some groups.

She also said that the directive was to ensure that foreign elements do not come into the country to participate in the protests.

“In keeping with the responsibility of safeguarding the nation’s gateways placed on the shoulders of the Service, officers especially Heads of Border Commands, are tasked to rise to the occasion.

“This is by ensuring that no foreign element can take advantage of the protest to destabilise the country,” she said.

The NIS CG directed temporary suspension of all leave applications and charged officers to exercise utmost professionalism and patriotism in the discharge of their duties.

This, she said should endure after the protest, saying that “Nigeria is the only country we have as our own.

Nandap assured all Nigerians of the Service’s preparedness to safeguard the Nation’s Borders towards enhance national Security.

News Agency Of Nigeria

