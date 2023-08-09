Immigration seeks more collaborative measures on border closure compliance

Caroline Adepoju, the NIS Acting Comptroller General, made the call while addressing personnel at the Illela border of Sokoto State on Wednesday.

Adepoju underscored the need for intelligence gathering as it will help to forestall any security issue.

“Here, the bandits have challenge us by attacking our men and even killing some of them.

“The only thing is that security is the business of everyone. We are going to work; we need support of our sister agencies and the people who live in the border communities.

“Though migration is important even on economic growth, but we don’t want bad people that have negative impact on our security.

“So, we are going to fight them and stop them from coming to our country,” she said.

The NIS boss added that her visit to Illela border is to access the level of compliance of the Federal Government directive on the closure of the Republic of Niger border.

She noted that security of Nigeria is important because no development will thrive without security.

“However, as soon as the government is satisfied with the level of security that is expected in the country, there will be further directives,” she said.

Adepoju however commended the border communities for their support to the security agencies toward ensuring the success of the government directive.

She said that the NIS is more concern and has deployed adequate men on ground to man all legal and illegal routes to ensure the success of the exercise.

Earlier at a courtesy visit to Gov. Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State, Adepoju appreciated him for supporting security agencies in the state.

She assured the governor that the NIS would continue to work closely with other security outfits toward ensuring a safe environment for all citizens.

Responding, Aliyu commended the Acting Comptroller General for the visit and pledged more collaborative engagement with NIS toward achieving effective security.