Imbibe spirit of good sportsmanship, Asari Dokubo’s group advises Atiku, Obi

Ekiyor-Zua Boma-Daniels, the Coordinator of the group, under the auspices of the Niger Delta People’s Salvation Front, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after the judgment in Abuja.

“I will advise them (Atiku and Obi) to learn the heart of good sportsmanship.

“If you play a game; politics is a game of numbers, if you play a game and you lose, you go home and learn how to play a better way.

“If you win, you win in victory. So the president has asked everybody to come together in his inaugural speech to move Nigeria forward.

“Nigeria is our country and the only country we have is Nigeria.

“So whatever happens, let us just come together and make sure we support the president to move Nigeria to a greater height.

“This is the most populous country in Africa. Let us support the president to win because if we support him, and he becomes victorious in his tenure, it is for everybody’s benefit, not only for supporters of Tinubu,” he said.

NAN reports that members of the group, who dressed in black and red attire, sang different The group, with various placards with inscriptions like: “President Tinubu loves the Niger Delta,” “Stop Living in Illusion, President Tinubu is the Choice of the Majority,” “The Office of the Citizen is Supreme,” “The Citizens have Spoken,” “On Tinubu’s Mandate We the Citizens Stand,” among others, danced around the interception of Shehu Shagari Way and Independence Avenue by the office of the Head of Service, Federal Secretariat.

NAN reports that the Supreme Court affirmed the Sept. 6 decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Atiku and Obi’s appeals.

The duo and their parties had lodged appeals challenging the ruling of the PEPC that upheld Tinubu’s electoral victory.