ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Imbibe spirit of good sportsmanship, Asari Dokubo’s group advises Atiku, Obi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Supreme Court affirmed the Sept. 6 decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Atiku and Obi’s appeals.

Former militant, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo
Former militant, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo

Recommended articles

Ekiyor-Zua Boma-Daniels, the Coordinator of the group, under the auspices of the Niger Delta People’s Salvation Front, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after the judgment in Abuja.

“I will advise them (Atiku and Obi) to learn the heart of good sportsmanship.

“If you play a game; politics is a game of numbers, if you play a game and you lose, you go home and learn how to play a better way.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you win, you win in victory. So the president has asked everybody to come together in his inaugural speech to move Nigeria forward.

“Nigeria is our country and the only country we have is Nigeria.

“So whatever happens, let us just come together and make sure we support the president to move Nigeria to a greater height.

“This is the most populous country in Africa. Let us support the president to win because if we support him, and he becomes victorious in his tenure, it is for everybody’s benefit, not only for supporters of Tinubu,” he said.

NAN reports that members of the group, who dressed in black and red attire, sang different The group, with various placards with inscriptions like: “President Tinubu loves the Niger Delta,” “Stop Living in Illusion, President Tinubu is the Choice of the Majority,” “The Office of the Citizen is Supreme,” “The Citizens have Spoken,” “On Tinubu’s Mandate We the Citizens Stand,” among others, danced around the interception of Shehu Shagari Way and Independence Avenue by the office of the Head of Service, Federal Secretariat.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the Supreme Court affirmed the Sept. 6 decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Atiku and Obi’s appeals.

The duo and their parties had lodged appeals challenging the ruling of the PEPC that upheld Tinubu’s electoral victory.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu the winner of the Feb. 25 presidential poll after he defeated Atiku, Obi and 16 others.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I regret supporting Buhari, Tinubu's praise singer Rarara berates ex-President

I regret supporting Buhari, Tinubu's praise singer Rarara berates ex-President

Tinubu doesn't plan to interfere in Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo polls - Ribadu tells INEC

Tinubu doesn't plan to interfere in Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo polls - Ribadu tells INEC

Elections are done, move forward – Jonathan speaks after meeting with Tinubu

Elections are done, move forward – Jonathan speaks after meeting with Tinubu

Top 4 politicians’ children in key political positions

Top 4 politicians’ children in key political positions

Tribunal dismisses petitions against Senator Wamakko, 2 Sokoto Reps

Tribunal dismisses petitions against Senator Wamakko, 2 Sokoto Reps

Emefiele now in EFCC custody, following DSS release

Emefiele now in EFCC custody, following DSS release

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

Akwa Ibom State seals 3 banks over unpaid taxes

Akwa Ibom State seals 3 banks over unpaid taxes

Labour Party calls for removal of Labour minister for lack of focus

Labour Party calls for removal of Labour minister for lack of focus

Pulse Sports

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Garba Moyi Isa [Facebook/ Garba Moyi Isa]

New chairman of commitee for fighting bandits resigns just few hours after inauguration

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu