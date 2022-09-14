RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I'm monitoring the situation - Buhari speaks on deadly attack on Ubah's convoy

Nurudeen Shotayo

Buhari said he's waiting for further details from the police and the military regarding the incident.

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria
Buhari takes interest: This is as the president described the shooting that led to the death of six security and civilian aides of the Senator as “barbaric and condemnable."

Buhari made this known in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

The President lamented the loss of policemen and other aides of the senator in the attack and expressed his condolences to the victims' families, as he also prayed for the quick recovery of the senator and all those that were injured.

Shehu's statement partly read: We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further detail on the response to the worrisome situation by the police, the military and other security agencies.

“The nation has lost four brave policemen and other aides of the senator. On behalf of the government and the people, I pay homage to these security men and the aides who were brutally murdered. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families at this difficult time,” the statement partly read."

How it happened: Pulse reported that six people were killed when the convoy of the Senator representing Anambra South District was attacked by gunmen at the Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Nurudeen Shotayo
