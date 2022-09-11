Orderlies feared killed as Ifeanyi Ubah escapes assassination attempt

The incident occured at the Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State late Sunday, September 11, 2022.

How it happened: Multiple sources said the gunmen ambushed Ubah's convoy and opened fire before police operatives responded, but not less than six policemen were gunned down in the shoot-out.

Another reports said the six casualties consists three of his aides and three security operatives.

Although details of the incident were still sketchy at the time of this report, it might be an assassination attempt on the senator.

A source said, “Senator Ifeanyi Ubah was attacked today by some hoodlums in Enugwu Ukwu. It was a calculated attempt. It wasn’t an impromptu action.

“The policemen were about four in the convoy and they were attacked.

“All their arms were collected. The boys that spearheaded that attack were about nine in numbers.”

Assassination attempt: While Ubah could not be reached for confirmation as his line remained unreachable all through, his close ally told The Punch that the attack was an “attempted assassination on the distinguished Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

“He survived it but there are casualties. Some policemen in his convoy were killed. I just spoke with him. He’s okay but told me there are casualties.”

Casualty unknown: Meanwhile, the state police command spokesman, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident saying there was an attack on the men of the command at Enugwu-Ukwu, but insisted that the casualty figure were still unknown.

Police's word: “The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, has today (Sunday), led police operatives to the scene where sporadic shootings took place in Enug-Ukwu.