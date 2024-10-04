ADVERTISEMENT
I'm extremely pained - Buhari reacts to fatal boat accident in Niger

News Agency Of Nigeria

Following the incident, NSEMA and other emergency agencies have been on a rescue mission, with 150 persons salvaged.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari [Facebook:Buhari Sallau]
This is contained in a message to the governments of Kwara and Niger, whose citizens were mostly affected.

Buhari said:” I am extremely pained by the agonising boat capsize and that his heart and prayers were for the repose of the dead, and the successful rescue of several dozens of mostly women and children still unaccounted for.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I join the prayers for the rescue of those still missing.

“May Allah repose the souls of the deceased and grant our prayers for the return of those missing, alive and well, to their families.”

NAN reports that their State Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the death toll from the recent boat accident in the state has risen to 42.

On Oct. 1, a boat conveying over 300 passengers to Gbajibo for the Mawlid celebration, capsized in Mokwa LGA of the state.

Ibrahim Hussaini, NSEMA spokesperson, said six more bodies were recovered on Friday morning.

News Agency Of Nigeria

