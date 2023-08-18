ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Illicit Financial Flows draining nation’s revenue, foreign reserves – ICPC boss

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the ICPC Chairman, the illicit financial flows have resulted in exchange rate depreciation, inflation and increase in cost of servicing external debts.

ICPC Operatives (Premium Times)
ICPC Operatives (Premium Times)

Recommended articles

Owasanoye said this on Thursday at a one-day hybrid sensitisation workshop on the published “Guidelines for Private Sector Response to Illicit Financial Flow (IFF) Vulnerabilities in Nigeria” organised by the Commission in Abuja.

According to him, the illicit financial flows have resulted in exchange rate depreciation, inflation and increase in cost of servicing external debts.

“It is negatively impacting the cost of imported goods like petroleum, with its attendant radical consequences on the daily livelihood experience of ordinary citizens,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owasanoye, therefore called for diverse measures to tackle the menace in all its forms, to improve Nigeria’s quest for domestic revenue increase, relative to the size of its economy. He gave assurance that the Commission would continue to focus on practical measures to enhance Nigeria’s ability to stem IFFs and reduce capital flight.

According to him, it will also enhance the country’s capacity for domestic resource mobilisation by identifying vulnerabilities and other weaknesses in the systems and processes of agencies as well as institutions within the public and private sector.

He said it would also help in advising reforms, to mitigate losses.

Owasanoye said that the workshop was necessitated by the need to get the feedback of the private sector constituency on any possible challenges towards implementation of the recommendations in the guidelines.

He added that a similar platform would be created for public officers and other stakeholders to discuss the Guidelines for Negotiation of Contracts and Agreements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, Mr Zacch Adedeji, in his remarks said that the government would strengthen the country’s fight against illicit financial flows. Adedeji noted with concern that IFFs had significantly eroded domestic revenues and hampered government’s efforts to mobilise resources.

This, he said was threatening the economic stability and sustainable development of the country.

“In Nigeria and across the African continent, we continue to suffer various forms of IFFs, including tax evasion and other harmful tax practices including the illegal export of foreign exchange and abusive transfer pricing.

“Others are trade mis-pricing, mis-invoicing of services, illegal exploitation and under-invoicing of natural resources, organised crimes, and corruption,” he added.

He emphasised that stemming illicit financial flows would address its negative impact on global development agenda as well as governance challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Lola Adekanye, Programme Director (Africa), Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), gave an overview of the published guidelines, while Mrs Ayotola Jagun, Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary, Oando Plc, outlined the private sector response to the guidelines.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwara set to create enabling environment for businesses - Deputy Governor

Kwara set to create enabling environment for businesses - Deputy Governor

Orji Kalu tasks Nigerians on obeying court orders

Orji Kalu tasks Nigerians on obeying court orders

Tinubu tasks politicians, traditional rulers on selfless service, unity

Tinubu tasks politicians, traditional rulers on selfless service, unity

Gov. Buni approves ₦667m for payment of 475 pensioners

Gov. Buni approves ₦667m for payment of 475 pensioners

Illicit Financial Flows draining nation’s revenue, foreign reserves – ICPC boss

Illicit Financial Flows draining nation’s revenue, foreign reserves – ICPC boss

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria – Report

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria – Report

Labour faults FG for releasing ₦180bn palliative package to State Governments

Labour faults FG for releasing ₦180bn palliative package to State Governments

US, France may stoke crisis between Nigeria and Niger, El-Zakzaky warns

US, France may stoke crisis between Nigeria and Niger, El-Zakzaky warns

CSOs want acting Comptroller General of Immigration to resign

CSOs want acting Comptroller General of Immigration to resign

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE