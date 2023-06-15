Ijaw coalition seeks immediate implementation of commission report of oil pollution

Speaking on behalf of the groups in Lagos on Wednesday, Secretary, Ijaw Elders Forum (IEF), Lagos chapter, Mr Efiye Bribena, made the call at a joint news conference on ‘Multinational Panel Report’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the report is titled “ENVIRONMENTAL GENOCIDE: “The Human and Environmental Cost of Big Oil in Bayelsa, Nigeria”.

NAN reports that the news conference was attended by the Secretary, Ijaw Elders Forum (IEF), Lagos, Mr Efiye Bribena; Moderator, Ijaw Nation Forum, Mr Ben Okoro; BOT Chairman, Embasara Foundation Chief Amagbe D. Kentebe; BOT Chairperson, Ijaw Women Connect (IWC) Ms Annkio Briggs

Others are President, Ijaw Professionals Association (IPA) Lagos, Mr Pattison Boleigha; President, Homeland Chapter Ijaw Professionals Association (IPA) Iniruo Wills and President, Ijaw Diaspora Council (IDC) Prof. Mondy Selle-Gold.

Also, the Programme Manager/Head, ERA Niger Delta Resource Centre, Yenagoa, Alagoa Morris and Chairman, Bayelsa NGOs Forum, Kemedengiyefa Opia; Mr Lanre Suraju, were in attendance.

NAN reports that BSOEC chaired by the former Archbishop of York and now member of the UK House of Lords, Lord John Sentamu, was set up four years ago.

According to BSOEC report, about 110-165 million gallons of crude oil have spilled in the state over the last 50 years, amounting to 10-15 times the volume of the Exxon Valdez Spill (11 million gallons).

Bribena, the Secretary, Ijaw Elders Forum, said the long-awaited report of the BSOEC was received with hope by the people of Bayelsa and the communities of Niger Delta.

“We also acknowledge that the report is a step in the right direction and an opportunity for useful insights to the destruction of the ecosystem in the region but hasten to caution that it is still far from being an achievement.

“The urgent and faithful implementation of its recommendations is what will indeed show a commitment to achieve the intended objectives and crystallize the huge significance of the Report.

“In driving the implementation of the report, we strongly recommended to the federal and state government to immediately promulgate a Niger Delta-wide Environmental Remediation Programme.

“Several environmentally damaged communities due to oil and gas exploration activities such as Polobubo (formerly Tsekelewu) in the west Niger Delta abound,” he said.

The secretary also urged the governments to impose stern sanctions within the state’s power, including revocation of rights of way and land leases over operational sites of repeated or egregious environmental breaches.

Bribena said government should dedicate five to 10 per cent of Bayelsa’s revenues to invest, as part of the Environmental Recovery Fund proposed in the BSOEC Report.

He added that this was to redress its contributory responsibility for the pollution plague by reason of the state government’s failure in acting within its powers all these years to stop the scourge and safeguard its communities, environment and people.

The secretary said the state would reap commensurately and multidimensionally from the fruits of the recovery fund.

Bribena urged the governments to institute a strong call or global campaign on shareholders of Shell, ENI/Agip, Chevron and other operators and/or their parent companies listed on the London, New York and European Stock Exchanges.

“We demand for verifiable comprehensive reports on their environmental pollution footprint in the Niger Delta and remedial measures taken, including the environmental status of their oilfields at the time of divesting them to Nigerian private operators,” he stated.

Bribena said the government should appoint a Bayelsa State Special Council on Environmental Justice Enforcement, with adequate provisioning and periodic public reporting obligations.

He further said that they considered the BSOEC’s recommendation of 12 billion dollars for the Bayelsa Recovery Fund to be grossly underestimated.

Bribena said this was in cognisance of the cumulative length, volumes and impacts of the petroleum sector’s environmental genocide in Bayelsa.

He added that the estimate must be carefully reviewed for adequacy by the state government and key parties.

Bribena decried that in the four years of waiting for the commission’s report, the state government appeared to have done little or nothing in combating the scourge which kept occurring not only routinely as usual but also in outrageous dimensions on several occasions.

“Agip’s facilities drenched Lasukugbene and its surroundings with crude oil for weeks in 2021. Conoil callously spewed oil and gas repeatedly for extended periods in the Akassa axis in the same year.

“Shell has not only soaked Ikarama Community in spills during the period but has had NOSDRA issue clean up certificates for sites that still contain ponds of spilled oil.

“Also the Aiteo Group that took over some oilfields and facilities in allegedly hazardous states from Shell was host of the catastrophic Santa Barbara Oilfield blowout that lasted for 5-6 weeks in 2021.

“The lack of any serious signal or action by the state government on any of these disasters or at the launch of the BSOEC report is quite disappointing.