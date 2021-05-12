RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IGP says Nigeria’s security challenges are not insurmountable

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The IGP assured that the nation would soon overcome its security challenges.

Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba (Qed)
Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba (Qed) Pulse Nigeria

The acting Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has acknowledged the security ecosystem Nigeria is currently battling with, assuring, however, that they are not insurmountable.

This is contained in a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Mr Frank Mba, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mba quoted the IGP as stating this in a directive given to Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and other strategic commanders, ahead of Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Baba had ordered nationwide deployment of police personnel and other operational assets of the force to ensure watertight security before, during and after the celebrations.

He said the order was part of efforts by the police leadership to stabilise security, improve public safety and make the country a safer place for citizens.

Baba reassured citizens that the force, under his new policing vision, was already implementing new, improved, tailored-to-suit and robust security solutions.

He said that the idea was to tackle crimes and neutralise both existing and emerging security threats in the country.

The IGP assured that the nation would soon overcome its security challenges, adding that the force was already up-scaling its collaboration with the military and other law enforcement agencies.

According to him, the collaboration is in the areas of intelligence sharing and other target-oriented missions and operations.

Baba enjoined citizens to continue to support the police to stage a common front in tackling the security challenges.

He also called for voluntary compliance with the protocols of the newly-introduced Phase-4 National Response on COVID-19 Health Protection Regulation.

Baba directed all the CPs in the states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to ensure full enforcement of the protocols.

He warned that any police personnel deployed for such enforcement must do so with utmost professionalism, while exhibiting compassion, decorum and due respect for the fundamental rights of citizens.

The police boss congratulated Muslim faithful in the country, as they joined their counterparts across the globe to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

He urged them to internalise the virtues and teachings of Ramadan in their day-to-day endeavours.

Baba also implored Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of obedience to laws of the land and pursuit of common good

