IGP releases emergency numbers as tension heightens over terror alert

In a statement by the force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP said the police are working in collaboration with other security agencies, to ensure the safety of all Nigerians.

He said officers in charge of commands and tactical formations have been charged to beef up security in their jurisdictions, adding that there is no imminent or impending attack on the nation’s capital as raised by the United States.

The IGP has also directed that all emergency numbers across the country should be activated to full capacity for a 24/7 prompt response.

The statement reads in part: “Residents within the FCT are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence and persons to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.”

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services, the National Intelligence Agency, the police, and other security agencies have arrested some suspected terrorists in Abuja.

According to The Punch, the terror suspects were apprehended at their hideouts in different locations in Abuja, Mararaba, and other satellite towns in the Federal Capital Territory.

The suspects were arrested amid heightened tension over a likely terrorist attack in Abuja.

On Thursday, Jabi Lake Mall, a popular mall in Abuja shut operations over security concerns.