IGP distributes ₦69m to deceased families, injured officers in Ebonyi

The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi, CP Augustina Ogbodo, made the presentation on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on Friday in Abakaliki.

Ogbodo, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, Mohammed Mohammed, said that the payment was claims settlements from Group Life Assurance, Group Personal Accident and IGP Family Welfare Insurance scheme.

“These are cheques, worth N69,246,803.75k, to 41 beneficiaries who are next-of-kins to deceased police officers.

“The money is also for the police officers, serving in the police command in Ebonyi, who were injured in the line of duty.

“The payment is a claim settlement from Group Life Assurance, Group Personal Accident and IGP Family Welfare Insurance scheme,” she stated.

Ogbodo also restated the police condolences to the families of the deceased officers.

She urged the injured police officers not to relent in discharging their duties, noting that the IGP cared about the welfare of the police.

Ogbodo, however, advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money, particularly on their wards’ education.

