IGP deploys Mbah, Ciroma, others to department, zones

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adejobi said the I-G urged the senior police officers to continue to entrench professionalism and respect for rights of citizens in their new places of assignment.

Frank Mba. [Twitter:BenHundeyin]

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said Mba had been deployed to head the Department of Research and Planning while Ciroma was deployed to head the Department of Training and Development

Adejobi said Hafiz Inuwa, a DIG had also been redeployed to head the Department of Logistics and Supply.

According to Adejobi, with the recent elevation, Ciroma has become the supervising DIG for the North-East and Mba, the supervisory DIG for the South-East Geo political zone.

The police spokesman said the I-G also approved the posting/redeployment of 17 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to various commands and formations.

He said the posting are Abubakar Lawal, AIG Zone 10 Sokoto, Abdul Umar, AIG Zone 15 Maiduguri, Williams Adebowale, AIG Zone 7 Abuja, Shettima Zanna, AIG Armament FHQ Abuja, Ebong Eyibio Ebong, AIG Zone 17 Akure and Adepoju Ilori, AIG Maritime Lagos.

Others are Okon Effiong, AIG FCID Annex Kaduna, Echeng Echeng, AIG Zone 9 Umuahia, Susan Horsefall, Commandant Staff College Jos, Bankole Sikiru, AIG DFA FHQ Abuja, Oladimeji Olanrewaju, AIG Zone 11 Osogbo and Odama Ojeka, AIG FEDOPS FHQ, Abuja.

Adejobi said other AIGs deployed are Shehu Gwarzo, AIG Forensic, Yekini Ayoku, AIG R&P, FHQ Abuja, Yahaya Abubakar, AIG FCID Alagbon Lagos, Umar Sanda, AIG Zone 1 Kano and Ede Ayuba, AIG CTU FHQ Abuja.

He said the I-G called on the officers to pursue the task of ensuring public safety and security in their areas of responsibilities with renewed vigour.

